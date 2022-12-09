‘Bigger than a football game’ | From Greeneville to greatest rivalry in football

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the Army-Navy game will air in what may be the most substantial rivalry in college football. This year, at least one East Tennessean will be on the field.

Cade Ballard was born and raised in Greeneville, Tennessee. He’s a two-time state champion for the Greene Devils.

Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the Army Black Knights football team. Saturday, he’ll suit up for what many consider to be the biggest rivalry in college football.

“It’s a lot bigger than a football game,” Cade said, a senior on the team.

It’s the 123rd time Army and Navy will play each other. The annual game routinely sells out NFL-sized stadiums, traditionally played in Philadelphia.

Pre-game is full of on-field ceremonies and flyovers, which creates for an unmatched atmosphere in Ballard’s eyes.

“Everything hours before the game, to hours after the game. Just, the whole military community gets up for that game,” Ballard said.

The pageantry surrounding the game is only half the fun. Then, you have the game itself which is a heated rivalry.

“The passion in that football game, and the passion to win that game, and just how hard, and fast, and violent people play in that game, it’s incredible,” Ballard said.

Like most other East Tennesseans, Ballard grew up as a Vols football fan, and went to games every year with his family. He wears the jersey number 18 at Army for Peyton Manning.

His father Caine was his high school football coach, and both of his parents are regulars at Army football games.

“We’ve gotten to know some of his buddies and their families, and just wonderful young men, I’m sure on both sides of the field,” Caine said.

Cade is going to serve as a 2nd Lt. in the Field Artillery Branch upon graduating in the spring. He’ll serve at least five years in the Army.

