Cocke Co. asks people to shelter inside due to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

The individual may be armed and dangerous and possibly under the influence, according to CCSO.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a fugitive Friday morning.

The search is in the area of Highway 25/70 near Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic, near Castle Heights, a release stated. The suspect is described as a white male that is 5′7″ and 160 pounds.

The suspect may be armed and dangerous and possibly under the influence, according to CCSO.

Officials said the fugitive had an assault rifle and a pistol. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office told WVLT News that the suspect fired shots at deputies, but no one was injured as of writing.

CCSO officials asked that residents “shelter in their homes, lock doors and windows, and call 911 on anything suspicious.”

Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport Road is closed at this time.

