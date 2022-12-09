Fewer chances for rain today

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It will make it to the lower 60s Friday afternoon. One of the very few changes in our forecast from shift to shift is that rain looks a little less likely Friday during the day. But most of us end up with about 1/10th of an inch.

There’s a pretty good break from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. But don’t expect to see much sunshine to kick off your weekend. Rain is back by the end of the afternoon for most of us on Saturday. This rain will last until early Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Can you believe it? We have a pretty good dry stretch from Sunday afternoon all the way through Wednesday morning. It’s going to give rivers and streams levels to drop, and roads time to dry off.

Pretty heavy rain is here next Wednesday and Thursday. That is a huge pattern shift in the forecast. Many of us could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in the stretch alone. It’s much colder by next Friday. Lows are near freezing and highs are barely near 40 degrees. That looks like it could last for much the rest of December.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.