Firefighters extinguish three suspicious fires in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews have extinguished three fires on Friday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said that firefighters were called to 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire.

While on the way, other firefighters noticed another fire behind BinMayhem at 5032 Clinton Hwy in the same parking lot. KFD said that that fire had extended into the roof of the building from the back wall.

KFD said that an additional fire was reported a short time later at Inskip Ball Park located at 301 W. Inskip Drive.

Officials said that no injuries were reported and Fire Investigators from KFD are currently on the scene examining the incidents but the fires are considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Knoxville Fire Investigation unit at 865-637-1386 or email at KFDArson@knoxvilletn.gov

