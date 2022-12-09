Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler

A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise in has been reunited with its handler. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) – A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise has been reunited with its handler.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner jerked away from his handler and ran into the woods around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Gunner is part of a law enforcement agency in Virginia that was in South Carolina for a training seminar.

Several agencies worked together to help find the missing K-9 that has helped his department in a lot of ways, the sheriff’s office said.

After missing for 25 hours, authorities said Gunner was found Thursday – cold, wet, hungry and tired but in great health.

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler, he jumped into his arms for a big hug.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
FILE
KPD identifies victims in fatal East Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
FILE
KPD identifies victims in fatal East Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. Some of the nation’s leading health...
Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. asks people to shelter inside due to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Armed Cocke County Fugitive Update
Armed Cocke County Fugitive Update - clipped version