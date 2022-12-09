Hendon Hooker meets with fans ahead of ACL surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of orange-clad fans wrapped around Sports Treasures in North Knoxville Thursday night - in the rain and dark of night - for one last chance to meet Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker before he undergoes surgery for a torn ACL next week.

“Seeing the great crowd wrapped around the building, it’s cool to feel that support and love from the community,” said the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Adults and kids alike came together, most uttering two simple words: thank you.

While the next couple of weeks look pretty quiet for Hooker, he said he’s excited to cheer on roommate and best friend Joe Milton in the Orange Bowl.

“Me and Joe are each other’s biggest fans, biggest critics. Any time something good or bad is going on we’ll be the first to correct or help each other elevate our games not just on the field but off the field as well,” said Hooker.

The sixth-year senior was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year but didn’t come away with either award. Teammate Jalin Hyatt became the program’s first Biletnikoff Award winner Thursday night. His quarterback, Hooker, wasn’t surprised at all.

“He came in with a positive mindset and eager to work every day,” Hooker said. “It’s cool to see him maturing over time and then seeing it all unfold on the field.”

Hooker will be along for the ride when Tennessee heads to Miami to take on Clemson at the end of the month.

