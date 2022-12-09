Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in college football

The first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards with 1,267.
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt(Picasa | WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner is Jalin Hyatt. The award goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position.

Hyatt, a junior from South Carolina, tied for the FBS lead and broke the school record for receiving touchdowns with 15. The first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards with 1,267, which is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

Hyatt beat out two other finalists in Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. He was chosen in a vote by the Biletnikoff Award national selection committee made up of writers, broadcasters, eminent receivers and past award winners. The Biletnikoff Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, has been presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF) since 1994.

Hyatt is the sixth winner of the award from the SEC, and four out of the last five years have seen an SEC player take home the trophy. Tennessee joins Alabama and LSU as the only three SEC programs to produce a Biletnikoff Award winner.

Hyatt will be formally presented with the trophy at the 29th annual Biletnikoff Award celebration in Tallahassee in the spring.

