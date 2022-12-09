Lady Vols operating without one of their key players

Tamari Key was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Tamari Key
Tamari Key(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols look to stay in the win column Sunday after beating UT Chattanooga 69-39 on Dec. 6.

They will have to do so without one of their key leaders Tamara Key, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots found in her lungs. Key missed her first career start as a Lady Vol on Tuesday night.

Through the first nine games of the season, Key played 172 minutes and contributed 76 total points. She averaged 8.4 points per game, five steals and 18 blocks.

Despite the devastating news, the Lady Vols are planning to keep their energy up.

Even without Key, the team remains one. Coach Kellie Harper said the team will have to dig deep and learn to overcome this latest obstacle.

“They’re attacking it every single day, and teams don’t become great without adversity. They don’t. Our players have to understand that this is a moment that can define who they are. It’s not always easy, but that’s okay. We can figure it out even in the tough times,” Harper said.

The Lady Vols are also currently without Rickea Jackson, who is out due to coach’s decision, and Jasmine Franklin, who is still in concussion protocol.

Next up for the Lady Vols is Wright State on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
FILE
KPD identifies victims in fatal East Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Tennessee men's basketball
Tennessee basketball set to take flight this weekend
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker meets with fans ahead of ACL surgery
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in college football
FILE - Tennessee's Tamari Key, right, heads to the basket as Louisville's Olivia Cochran...
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs