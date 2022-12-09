Lady Vols operating without one of their key players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols look to stay in the win column Sunday after beating UT Chattanooga 69-39 on Dec. 6.

They will have to do so without one of their key leaders Tamara Key, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots found in her lungs. Key missed her first career start as a Lady Vol on Tuesday night.

Through the first nine games of the season, Key played 172 minutes and contributed 76 total points. She averaged 8.4 points per game, five steals and 18 blocks.

Despite the devastating news, the Lady Vols are planning to keep their energy up.

Even without Key, the team remains one. Coach Kellie Harper said the team will have to dig deep and learn to overcome this latest obstacle.

“They’re attacking it every single day, and teams don’t become great without adversity. They don’t. Our players have to understand that this is a moment that can define who they are. It’s not always easy, but that’s okay. We can figure it out even in the tough times,” Harper said.

The Lady Vols are also currently without Rickea Jackson, who is out due to coach’s decision, and Jasmine Franklin, who is still in concussion protocol.

Next up for the Lady Vols is Wright State on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

