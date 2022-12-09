Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 children sentenced to 50 years

The sentencing was announced on Thursday.
Darrin Wayne Smith, 57.
Darrin Wayne Smith, 57.(DA Charme Allen)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting two children for several years was sentenced to 50 years Thursday, according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit.

Darrin Wayne Smith, 57, was convicted of 38 counts, including rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure, a release stated.

In the four-day trial, which was held in September, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Jordan Murray shared that one of the children being assaulted told a counselor about the abuse, which was then reported to authorities.

Knoxville Police Department investigators gathered evidence and spoke to the two victims. Officials said that during an interview Smith made “incriminating” statements.

“These children were abused for years,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”

On Thursday, Judge Scott Green sentenced Smith to fifty years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
FILE
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

FILE
Cocke Co. asks people to shelter inside due to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Fewer chances for rain today
Fire Investigators from KFD are currently on the scene examining the incidents but the fires...
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville