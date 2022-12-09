Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 children sentenced to 50 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting two children for several years was sentenced to 50 years Thursday, according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit.

Darrin Wayne Smith, 57, was convicted of 38 counts, including rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure, a release stated.

In the four-day trial, which was held in September, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Jordan Murray shared that one of the children being assaulted told a counselor about the abuse, which was then reported to authorities.

Knoxville Police Department investigators gathered evidence and spoke to the two victims. Officials said that during an interview Smith made “incriminating” statements.

“These children were abused for years,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”

On Thursday, Judge Scott Green sentenced Smith to fifty years in prison without the possibility of parole.

