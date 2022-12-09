Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they are “aware of this situation” after a group reportedly threatened several school shootings in the county.

The office posted about the threats on social media. That post included a picture of someone’s phone with a warning that a group was using Instagram to warn students that they were planning attacks on all Cocke County schools.

“They’re planning on shooting up all cock [SIC] county schools and they are rlly [SIC] prepared,” the warning said. The person who posted it claimed to have received one of the warnings on Instagram.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office knows about the threats, saying in their post that they are “taking all necessary precautions to make sure your children and staff are safe.”

