Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert

Cocke County officials said they are aware of the situation and taking precautions.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they are “aware of this situation” after a group reportedly threatened several school shootings in the county.

The office posted about the threats on social media. That post included a picture of someone’s phone with a warning that a group was using Instagram to warn students that they were planning attacks on all Cocke County schools.

“They’re planning on shooting up all cock [SIC] county schools and they are rlly [SIC] prepared,” the warning said. The person who posted it claimed to have received one of the warnings on Instagram.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office knows about the threats, saying in their post that they are “taking all necessary precautions to make sure your children and staff are safe.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
FILE
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

FILE
Cocke Co. asks people to shelter inside due to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Darrin Wayne Smith, 57.
Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 children sentenced to 50 years
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Fewer chances for rain today
Fire Investigators from KFD are currently on the scene examining the incidents but the fires...
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville