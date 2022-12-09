North Knoxville recycling plant moves towards rezoning more than 3 years after fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last three years the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility has been largely unused after a massive fire burned the plant and destroyed it.

Thursday afternoon, the Knox Co. Planning Commission met to talk about next steps for the property during a rezoning discussion.

“Well there isn’t a plan for this land and I think that’s part of the concern.” said senior planner Jessie Hillman.

During the meeting, the commission unanimously approved plans to zone the nearly 16 acres of land as “industrial mixed use” which opens the door for things like retail, entertainment, or even more homes to be built on the land.

For those that live in the Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighborhood, they’re ready to see a change.

“The rats and varmints that come out of there because of the trash is a pretty big mess,” said resident Tracy Dancy who was one of the more than 100 people that were forced to evacuate at the time of the fire.

While the planning commission and residents like Dancy welcome a change, it’s not entirely up to them.

The unanimous vote from the planning commission acted as a recommendation which will be passed along to the city council.

The city council will have the final say on how the land is zoned when they vote on it during their January meeting. After that point is when residents could expect to start getting more answers as to what the land will become after being inactive.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.