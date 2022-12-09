Oak Ridge fire crews respond to house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the early afternoon, according to a media release.

Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at around 1 p.m. on S Lansing Road. ORFD officials said multiple callers reported the fire that was visible through the windows and roof.

Officials said crews were on the scene within five minutes and took a hose line in the home to start suppression efforts. They discovered heavy fire in the back of the house.

The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department also arrived to secure power to the building, officials said.

An investigation is underway, but ORFD officials said the cause of the fire is unknown.

