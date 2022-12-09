Rain chances are returning starting Saturday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice break in the rain isn’t lasting long as we see the next chance arriving Saturday afternoon and into the evening. If you have plans to be outdoors there will be a few opportunities to do so this weekend, but you may have to dodge some rain drops from time to time.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds remain in place for this evening with a few spotty showers possible. We’ll be dealing with patchy fog to start Saturday morning as temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 40s to start the day. A few peaks of sunshine are possible for the mid-late morning timeframe before clouds fill in for the afternoon.

Scattered showers are returning as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening as high temperatures are slow to climb throughout the day. Temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s with rain continuing into the overnight. Off and on rain will persist into the early hours of Sunday morning before slowly tapering off for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will remain low with more sunshine possible heading into Monday and Tuesday of next week. If you need to get outside to do anything those will be the days to do so as rain chances won’t stay away for long. Our next cold front begins to arrive starting on Wednesday bringing rounds of heavy rain at times through Thursday. Temperatures are remaining closer to average with middle 50s expected throughout the afternoons.

Colder weather will filter in behind the front on Friday with highs staying in the 40s through late next week and into next weekend.

Rain chances slowly diminish by early next week (WVLT)

