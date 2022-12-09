Semi-truck crash causes downed power lines across highway in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-wheeler semi-truck crashed, causing power lines to fall across Highway 129 Thursday evening, according to officials with the City of Alcoa.

Alcoa police and firefighters responded to the highway near Mimosa Heights around 7:15 p.m.

“Traffic lanes are currently open, but APD will have to implement partial lane closures later tonight for electric lines to be rerouted,” city officials said. “This work is expected to last several hours.”

The drivers involved were not seriously injured.

Officials did not release when the lane closures will start.

