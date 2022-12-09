Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is offering extended last-minute holiday shopping hours for those in need of quick gifts.

Plenty of stores in the shopping center have restocked, representatives said, and will offer extended hours closer to Christmas. You can find the full schedule below:

  • Saturday, Dec. 17......................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 18.........................10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19........................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20........................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21.................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22......................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23............................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.............8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25............CLOSED
  • Monday, Dec. 26........................10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

