Tennessee basketball set to take flight this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The basketball Vols are up in New York this weekend where they’ll face No. 13 Maryland in the Hall of Fame Invitational.

The Vols are coming off their seventh straight win after cutting down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels Wednesday night.

A game where Julian Phillips recorded his first double-double in orange and white.

With some guys dealing with early season injuries, coach Rick Barnes isn’t sure where they’d be without the talented freshman.

”He’s been terrific for us and I can’t imagine there’s been a more productive freshman in the country than Julian. What’s great about him, is he wants to get better. We set the bar high but in some ways he’s set it higher, maybe. He’s versatile, he can do a lot of different things. With what we’ve gone through with some injuries I am not sure where we’d be without him,” said Barnes.

Zakai Zeigler added that he isn’t surprised Phillips has come along so quickly,

“Super excited. He knows he has to rebound and play defense and that’s something he’s improving on every day, day in and day out,” Zeigler said. “Scoring, I knew he could do that, btu I love seeing him hit the glass and getting 10 rebounds a night. He better do it next game too.”

This trip to New York is also a homecoming for Zeigler, who’s from nearby in Long Island. He said he still has a lot of family and friends in the New York area.

The sophomore said his first time in the Barclay Center was for a middle school tournament, which he said his team won.

”It was a great experience. And that was like when the Barclay Center just opened up. And everybody was just so amazed by it. We felt like we were on top of the world, even though we were just in middle school, we felt like those NBA players,” said Zeigler.

The guard and the rest of the Vols take on Maryland Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.