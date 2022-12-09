Tennessee suspends ex-senator’s law license over guilty plea

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former Tennessee state senator who pleaded guilty last month to violating federal campaign finance laws.

The court suspended former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey’s law license Thursday at the request of the Board of Professional Responsibility, pending further orders.

The board says it will hold formal proceedings to determine the final discipline.

Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty to the campaign finance charges, calling them a “political witch hunt” and claiming he was “totally innocent.”

He then pleaded guilty to two charges late last month in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign.

