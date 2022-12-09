WATCH: Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crossing guard at one Williamson County elementary school was surprised by students on her 94th birthday.

Miny Weaver, a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary School, smiled as students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday!” to her on Friday.

A video of the heartwarming celebration was posted on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” Williamson County Schools staff wrote in the post.

