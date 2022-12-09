Wildlife officials to release 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters

The trout will be approximately 10 inches long, and the daily creel limit is seven.
FILE RAINBOW TROUT
FILE RAINBOW TROUT(source: AP image)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wildlife officials have begun their 2022-23 stocking schedule aimed at releasing tens of thousands of rainbow trout into Tennessee waters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced it planned to release 75,000 rainbow trout at more than 40 locations across the state from December through March.

Officials said the stocking program would provide several “close to home” trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. Bodies of water in the state, including ponds, streams and small lakes, are stocked with rainbow trout during winter when water temperatures are cold, a release stated.

Many locations included in the stocking program are in urban areas near walking trails, playgrounds and pavilions, creating opportunities for families and first-time anglers.

“The winter trout stocking program provides family-friendly fishing opportunities in areas where there are only few or no other trout fisheries,” said Brandon Simcox, TWRA Trout Program Coordinator. “TWRA is excited to bring these unique opportunities to various communities across the state for people to enjoy.”

The trout will be approximately 10 inches long, and the daily creel limit is seven, officials said. There is no size limit.

Wildlife officials also reminded anglers that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

This year’s trout stocking program can be found on TWRA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

