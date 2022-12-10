2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday.

Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water.

Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found the car after they realized the fence was damaged and went to see why.

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a Ford Mustang.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

“Preliminary information shows when the crash occurred and what we think at this time, somewhere between midnight and 2 a.m.,” said Master Sgt. Dylan Brian with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sierra Skipper, who said she is a close friend of the man killed in the crash said, she was one of the last people to speak to both of them.

“The last interaction I have with both of them was I was at her job, and me and her were just talking about random things. About how life was going and how this and that was going,” Skipper said. “And then I came home, and he was at my house and then he told me, the last thing he told me was ‘I’ll see you later.’”

But Skipper would not see him again.

Instead, Skipper received a lot of phone calls from concerned family and friends.

“I got a phone call, like four phone calls. At 3 o’clock this morning, asking where’s, where are they? I was like, I was like I didn’t know. Like I don’t know,” she said.

She’s not alone.

Susan Lawton, a family friend, said she is hurt about the situation.

“This is more young lives lost. You’re not supposed to. It’s not supposed to go like that,” she said. “It’s hard on everybody. I mean, her pain, the parents, grandparents. It’s been a very emotional morning.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.