CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs