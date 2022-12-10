Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday.

The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100.

Melnee Clayton, a server at the Golden Corral, said she was grateful for the generous tip.

“That’s just so special that there’s people out here that still appreciate you like that,” Clayton said.

Thank you to everyone who makes Golden Corral such a special place. It wouldn't be the same without you all! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2GCTJUUDRp — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) July 21, 2022

The amount given to the staff totaled $6,700, the manager said.

Johnny Smith, the bakery manager at the Golden Corral, said intends to keep that generous spirit going.

“I’ll spend it on somebody else, you know, to make their Christmas more better than it would’ve been,” Smith said.

The staff believes their connection with patrons has resonated with the community and is a possible reason why someone would feel compelled to be so generous.

“Whoever you are out there, thank you, and we wish you many blessings,” Clayton said.

