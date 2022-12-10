Father makes plea to gunman accused of killing his only son on I-240

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weeks before Christmas, a Memphis native is returning to his hometown in search of answers about the death of his only son killed in a shooting on I-240 Monday night.

“I had a good son. He had a good heart, man, he loved everyone and everybody loved him. I mean, for somebody to take his life... like, that was very traumatic for me,” said the victim’s father, Eugene Hayes.

Police say that his son, 42-year-old Curtis Hayes, was found shot to death on I-240 and Jackson Avenue.

His father says he was a good man, but no angel.

“I had a great son, he was respectful. I had a great son. And the thing about it is... he just got caught up in that mess that’s Memphis,” Eugene said.

Police say Curtis was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds next to a U-Haul truck.

A passenger claims they were helping someone move.

When they hopped onto I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit, that’s when they said multiple gunshots rang out, hitting Hayes on the driver’s side.

The passenger says he pulled Hayes out of the vehicle and called for help, but he did not survive.

“Why would you take his life? For what reason?” Eugene asked.

The father says he is unsure of the entire story, but has a message for his son’s killer:

“Just pray to God, turn yourself in, repent, and move on with your life. I’m not mad, I don’t hate you. I forgive you.”

Curtis leaves behind his parents, his life partner, and one son.

Police ask that those with information om this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.
The Pines opens in Sevierville

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49...
Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997
Light rain today
Few light showers today to sunshine to start the week
Rivalry Showcase
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
Cooler afternoon with a few spotty showers Sunday
Rainy overnight and into Sunday morning
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip