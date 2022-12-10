LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
The Marlowe’s home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in their front yard that attracts thousands each December.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights.
Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee.
- The Marlowe’s home on Gray Eagle Lane in West Knoxville. The lights come on around 5:30 p.m. every night and turn off around 11:00. This is free and open for the public to see until the end of the year.
- Zoo Knoxville
- Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure in Sevier County
- Boyd Family Christmas Light Show in Knoxville
- Christmas on Conner in Knoxville
- Muddy Creek Christmas Lights in Lenoir City
- Light Up Lakeshore
- Listen to the Lights Maryville
- Ferrell Family Christmas in Blount County
- Johnson Christmas Lights in Knoxville
- West Hills Christmas Light Show
