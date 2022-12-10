LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

The Marlowe’s home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in their front yard that attracts thousands each December.
The Marlowe’s home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in their front yard that attracts thousands each December.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights.

Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
FILE
KPD identifies victims in fatal East Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours
Aaron Green
Prep Hoops: Oak Ridge boys stay unbeaten; Alcoa girls win fifth in a row
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Rain and cooler weather for Saturday
Rain chances are returning starting Saturday afternoon