New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.

The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub and a public park. The area will be roughly 315 acres just west of Clinton Highway, stretching north from Beaver Creak into Anderson County.

This project is the first to be considered under the county’s planned development process, which is designed to give developers more flexibility in their plans without the need for rezoning.

Josh Sanderson, who is the Development Associate with Smithbilt Homes, told WVLT News he’s excited about this project because it would be the first of it’s kind in that area.

“Just this project alone will bring commercial to part of the county that commercial necessarily wouldn’t be in and that’s just tax dollars for the county,” Josh Sanderson said.

Much of the discussion focused on traffic and the roads around the development. They are already working to fix the sidewalks and walkability of the roads around the area. A traffic study was conducted because of this issue.

The study showed that West Emory Road currently generates an average weekday traffic count of 11,390. The report, produced by CDM Smith, estimates the development would eventually produce an additional 13,370 weekday trips per day.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke on the issues North Knoxville is facing with the traffic.

“Of course in this area we also have the shod road extension which should help at least with some of the local traffic on i-75 and i-40 and 6-40 off load that so we certainly have our work cut out for us as well,” Jacobs said.

Primos, who is working with Smithbilt Homes, will pay for the improvements to the roadways. The rest of the project will be privately funded as well.

The Belltown plan now goes to the Knox County Commission for final approval. Sanderson said the preliminary work could begin as soon as next June.

