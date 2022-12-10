Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville

Latest News

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs