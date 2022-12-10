Rain returns on Saturday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog this morning and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase as we go into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re basically stuck with this cloudy, foggy and moist weather pattern again on Saturday. We’ll stay misty at times for the early part of the day and then we’ll have the scattered rain batches that move in for the evening.

Highs on Saturday will be near 58 in Knoxville to 53 in Crossville.

Rainfall will be mostly light across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the night.

Tonight, we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 49 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will remain low with more sunshine possible heading into Monday and Tuesday of next week. If you need to get outside to do anything those will be the days to do so as rain chances won’t stay away for long. Our next cold front begins to arrive starting on Wednesday bringing rounds of heavy rain at times through Thursday. Temperatures are remaining closer to average with middle 50s expected throughout the afternoons.

Colder weather will filter in behind the front on Friday with highs staying in the 40s through late next week and into next weekend.

