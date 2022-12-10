Rainy overnight and into Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The break from rain has ended and we are gearing up for a rainy night ahead with rounds of showers and downpours. Rain will continue as we head into Sunday morning, but good news is that drier weather is on the horizon as we head into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Keep the rain gear handy tonight and heading into Sunday morning as showers and some heavier rain will be moving through with our next system. Patchy fog will be possible for Sunday morning as well as temperatures are slowly falling to near 50 to start. Scattered showers and fog will keep visibility low for much of the morning before drier weather slowly moves in for the afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will be drier in comparison to the morning, although clouds and a few spotty showers will remain possible through early evening. With more clouds in place it will mean a cooler afternoon with high temperatures only in the middle 50s. Drier weather is on the way for Monday, but also a colder start for Monday as lows fall into the middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine mixed with clouds will be the theme for Monday and Tuesday as we finally get a few drier days. Temperatures will be close to average in the middle 50′s, but it won’t last long as the next cold front moves in for Wednesday. Rain chances quickly increase heading into Wednesday and last through Thursday before the front pulls away.

If you’ve been wondering where the colder temperatures have been you don’t have to wait much longer as much cooler temperatures arrive late next week with highs in the lower 40s and a few mountain snow showers.

We'll see scattered showers Sunday, turning drier Monday (WVLT)

