Tennessee Highway Patrol holds open house in Memphis as part of statewide hiring blitz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) office in Memphis just held an open house for potential candidates as a part of a statewide hiring blitz.

At the THP Memphis headquarters on Summer Avenue, 20-year-old Chandler Greer was figuring out his future in law enforcement.

“I looked at THP,” Greer said, “and I saw more of a potential for climbing up in the ranks with Tennessee versus Memphis or Shelby County.”

Tennessee’s nationwide recruiting campaign is showing signs of success: 82 new troopers have been hired since 2021.

Captain Joe Terry leads THP’s Memphis District, which covers seven counties: Shelby, Tipton, Lauderdale, Haywood, Crockett, Fayette, and Hardeman.

Right now, 11 troopers cover Shelby County.

Local leaders, including Mayor Jim Strickland and members of the Memphis City Council, asked the state for more help.

In September, Governor Bill Lee promised more manpower to patrol the interstates and crack down on reckless drivers.

“We originally committed 20 of those to Shelby County,” Lee said, “but there will be more than that when we finish the training for these troopers.”

The THP Memphis District has been busy recruiting at high schools and colleges, making the pitch to young people at the University of Memphis football and basketball games.

“You have to be over the age of 21,” Sgt. Rico Mazique said. “You must have a valid driver’s license and be a U.S. citizen, and be able to complete a background check and training at the training center, which is located in Nashville.”

Greer knows he’s ready to protect and serve, and he’s the perfect candidate for THP: highly motivated.

“I’d be thrilled to join THP,” Greer said. “I’d be absolutely thrilled.”

“Come on over to the Tennessee Patrol,” said Sgt. Mazique, “and we’ll welcome you with open arms.”

This was the second open house THP Memphis held this year.

If you’re interested in a career as a state trooper in Tennessee, click here to start your journey.

