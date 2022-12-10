Ways to make loved ones comfortable dealing with Alzheimer’s

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, said creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays.
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 120,000 people in Tennessee are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, and many family members are looking for ways to make them feel more comfortable during the holidays.

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, said to avoid having everyone in one space, which could overwhelm your loved one.

“In terms of navigating the holidays, often it’s good to simplify,” Whitehead said.

You can also simplify by removing flickering lights and loud holiday items that may cause the individual to feel uncomfortable.

M Lynn Pique, the community relations director at Always Best Care Senior Service, said music therapy is a great way to keep the person calm.

“All these great songs that you hear this time of the year, it really brings a lot of comfort to that individual,” Pique said.

According to Pique, music therapy allows them to reconnect with their past while enjoying the present.

Another way to make the holidays a better experience for them is to involve them in holiday traditions.

“Save a few cupcakes for them to decorate,” Pique said.

If you feel overwhelmed and need support, call the 24-hour helpline at Alzheimer’s Tennessee at 1-800-259-4283 or visit its website.

