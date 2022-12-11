Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims

Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims
Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) -Christmas is right around the corner, but for some families in Floyd County, this isn’t a typical holiday season.

The summer floods displaced many from their homes.

For Pam Caudill and so many others still not in a permanent place, a Christmas surprise is what they needed.

“Christmas looks different for me and my family this year, as well as Thanksgiving, but this gives us a little bit of stability and a place that we know we’re going to have a place to eat and mingle and enjoy family.”

Caudill says she’s been living at Jenny Willey State Resort Park for around five months, and while it hasn’t always been easy, she’s grateful for the gifts and food.

Picking up a present for her granddaughter, she’s appreciative to groups like Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club for making this happen.

“It’s very difficult to be out of your home at Christmas,” President of the Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club Richie Schoolcraft said. “And I’m sure the stress is hard. And we just want to try to help in any way that we can. I know it doesn’t fix all the problems, but a little bit of happiness can help everywhere.”

This is the boost many needed, and as they celebrate Saturday, the hope remains they’ll be somewhere permanent soon.

Officals said about 30 families living at the park.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.
The Pines opens in Sevierville

Latest News

A historical Ford car sits inside the second building of the Charles Hall Museum in Tellico...
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
Tennessee basketball
No. 7 Vols tangle with No. 13 Terrapins in Brooklyn
Jordan Horston
Lady Vols host Wright State for Sunday matinee
Light rain today
Few light showers today to sunshine to start the week
Elk are back after a century
Best places to see elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park