Few light showers today to sunshine to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cloudy skies continue today with a few on-and off-light showers. Sunshine FINALLY returns to start the week with drier weather. We are tracking another cold front to bring us heavy rain by mid-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning with patchy to dense fog. A few scattered showers are possible throughout the morning hours, so have the rain gear nearby as you step out the door.

We are warming up to about 55 degrees this afternoon with more spotty light showers. We’ll dry out throughout the day and finally see a drier stretch of weather set up for the next few days.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are a little bit cooler Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Both days will get to the mid-50s by the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Monday afternoon could be pretty sunny at times, enjoy!

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday bringing rounds of heavy rain. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-50s both days. The heaviest rain could arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll start to dry out later Thursday afternoon.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few showers stick around with temperatures dropping to end the week. Highs drop back into the lower 40s with overnight lows near 30! A few mountaintop snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

