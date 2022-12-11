Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997

Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the University of Tennessee’s highest Heisman finish in over two decades.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker earned the highest Heisman finish by a Volunteer since 1997.

Although he was not a finalist, Hooker received 17 first-place votes and recorded 226 points in the final vote. He won the Nissan fan vote.

However, he ranked below UCS’s Caleb Williams, who won the award with 2,031 points. The finalists for the Heisman Trophy were TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan, who finished with 1,420 points; Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, who secured 539 points; and Stenson Bennet with Georgia, who ranked in fourth place with 349 points.

Hooker is Tennessee’s highest finisher since Peyton Manning took second place in 1997.

Hooker is the sixth player in Vol history to secure a top-five finish. The others include George Cafego (4th - 1939), Hank Lauricella (2nd – 1951), Johnny Majors (2nd – 1956), Heath Shuler (2nd – 1993) and Manning.

It is no question how instrumental Hooker was to the University of Tennessee’s outstanding football season. He finished with 3,135 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. However, his season ended early after he suffered a torn ACL during the loss against South Carolina.

He was the only player in the nation with 25 or more touchdown passes with two or fewer interceptions.

Much of Vol nation believed Hooker deserved to be a finalist, even Coach Josh Heupel. “Hendon deserves to be at that ceremony. He’s one of the best players in college football. The growth of our program is a direct correlation to his play. He’s a fierce competitor and I hope he has that opportunity,” Heupel said during a media conference.

On top of his superb play on the field, Hooker also signed two NIL deals with French’s Mustard and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

Hooker has been a role model to many young athletes and has used his platform to spread his faith, co-authoring a children’s book with his brother Alston titled, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

“One thing I wanna do is be a positive light in my community and in people’s lives,” Hooker said after receiving a special note from a young Vol fan.

Hooker is on track to earn his master’s degree in agricultural leadership after securing his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech prior to coming to Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.
The Pines opens in Sevierville

Latest News

Rivalry Showcase
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
Aaron Green
Prep Hoops: Oak Ridge boys stay unbeaten; Alcoa girls win fifth in a row
Tamari Key
Lady Vols operating without one of their key players
Tennessee men's basketball
Tennessee basketball set to take flight this weekend