HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee.

The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.

In all, 93 players from across the area competed while band members and cheerleaders got together for their last game of the 2022 season.

