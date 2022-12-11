Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

The Charles Hall Museum in Tellico Plains accepts donated items from the community to preserve the town’s history.
A historical Ford car sits inside the second building of the Charles Hall Museum in Tellico Plains.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items.

Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.

“This is where it needs to be. It doesn’t need to be in somebody’s attic; it doesn’t need to be for my great-grandkids to throw it away and not know what things are,” Matthews said.

The Hall Museum is pleased to display Anthony Berry's collection of World War I uniforms, helmets and other WWI...

The museum holds more than 8,000 artifacts and thousands of historical pictures inside two separate buildings. Some items include Native American jewelry and more than 300 historical firearms.

According to Matthews, each year more than 30,000 people visit the museum. Matthews said the museum allows people to reconnect with their past while sharing it with others in their family.

“They just go down memory lane. There’s such a connection with the next generation,” Matthews said.

You can learn more about the Charles Hall Museum and how to donate your items by visiting its official website.

