Lady Vols host Wright State for Sunday matinee

Tennessee looks to get over .500 for the first time this season when it hosts Wright State on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Jordan Horston
Jordan Horston(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lady Vols have won three of their last four - most recently beating Chattanooga by 30 Tuesday, 69-39.

Kellie Harper’s squad was without two two starters and a key reserve in that game, as senior forward Rickea Jackson remained out due to coach’s decision, graduate forward Jasmine Franklin was inactive for her second game while in concussion protocol and senior center Tamari Key missed the first game ever in her career for what was later announced as the discovery of blood clots in her lungs after additional testing on Tuesday. She has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Wright State enters Sunday’s tilt with an 0-5 record in road games this season. This will mark the first-ever meeting between these schools in women’s basketball.

