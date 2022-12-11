No. 7 Vols tangle with No. 13 Terrapins in Brooklyn

Tennessee (8-1) won its seventh consecutive game on Wednesday, defeating Eastern Kentucky, 84-49.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads north this weekend to take on No. 13 Maryland on Sunday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York.

Tennessee (8-1) won its seventh consecutive game on Wednesday, defeating Eastern Kentucky, 84-49. The Vols held the Colonels to just 22.1 percent shooting on the evening, the second-lowest mark by an opponent during the Rick Barnes era and lowest since Nov. 6, 2018. Freshman forward Julian Phillips led the way for Tennessee with his first career double-double, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sunday marks the Vols’ fourth trip to New York City under Barnes and third appearance at the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center. It also marks Tennessee’s fifth all-time meeting with Maryland—fourth at a neutral site—and first since 1984.

Following Sunday’s game in Brooklyn, Tennessee is back on the road—heading west to take on Arizona in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 17.

