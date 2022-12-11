Sunshine returns Monday, rain chances return by mid-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will slowly begin to clear as we head into the overnight, patchy fog will be possible to start Monday but rain chances will be low and sunshine is returning. Drier weather is settling in nicely for the start of the week but our next cold front is not far away as we see rain returning starting Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heading off to work and school in the morning you’ll need the jacket as temperatures will be on the chilly side with many areas starting in the lower to middle 40s. Patchy fog will be developing as well so take it slow as you head out the door, but sunshine will be returning for the afternoon and warming us nicely.

If you have plans o be outside this week Monday will be a nice start as sunshine warms us into the middle 50s for the afternoon, which is close to the average for this time of year. It will be perfect to go check out some of the Christmas lights around the area or head to market square for some ice skating. The nice weather continues into Tuesday as well, but won’t last long as our next cold front brings big changes for the end of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain begins to move in Wednesday and will continue to move through Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with several inches expected by the time the rain ends Thursday afternoon. Behind the front temperatures turn much colder with highs in the lower 40s into next weekend and a few locations not making it out of the upper 30s.

A few mountain snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday as drier weather begins to set up over the region once again.

Sunny start, with more rain by Wednesday (WVLT)

