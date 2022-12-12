AAA: Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee gas prices have fallen nearly 50 cents in the last month, and with continued downward pressure on pump prices, it’s likely this trend will continue as we get closer to the holidays,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This year, holiday road trippers are receiving the early gift of plunging prices at the pump, which makes that road trip a little less expensive than anticipated.”

In Tennessee, 86% of gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.49 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.22 for regular unleaded. Tennessee is the seventh least expensive market in the nation.

The national average pump price plunged 14 cents since last week to $3.26, 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago. There are now around 34 states with averages lower than last year.

In Tennessee, the least expensive metro markets include Clarksville ($2.71), Cleveland ($2.72) and Nashville ($2.74). The most expensive metro markets include Memphis ($2.96), Knoxville ($3.00) and Morristown ($3.00).

