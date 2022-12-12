Alcoa alum and NFL vet Randall Cobb brings 7-on-7 football to Alcoa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 7-on-7 football is the AAU of basketball. Alcoa has become the latest community to sport one of these teams.

Tornadoes alum and NFL vet Randall Cobb is spearheading this latest expansion of the sport.

Playing the game the right way that’s the mission of Cobb’s 7-on-7 team, and now he’s helping to build the next wave of football players by focusing on the fundamentals and remembering to have fun.

Alcoa Middle School eighth-grader Laden Love, who took the field for tryouts Sunday, couldn’t be more excited, “I’m ready for it. I was waiting for it.”

Another Tornado eighth-grader, Jamir Dean, echoed a similar sentiment, “It’s very cool to play for Randall Cobb’s team.”

More than a dozen middle school athletes from Alcoa to Johnson City - took the field Sunday, hoping to be a part of the Randall Cobb Undeniable team.

Dean said, “ [It] means a lot. I get to come out here, play with my friends, and show the coaches what I can do and show my abilities.”

Cobb’s nephew Love, who also lines up at the wide receiver position, may emulate some of his game after his uncle.

“I mean a little bit, yeah,” said Love. “I’m not as good as him, though. I’ll get there.”

Cobb once again is investing in the youth of East Tennessee and Alcoa. This time is taking it a step further by creating a 7-on-7 team in his hometown, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Means a lot,” said Dean. “I can look up to him, and maybe I could be like him one day.”

Helping in that mission is Head Coach Reese Browning.

“You can really get to know the kids on an individual basis and learn what get’s them going,” said Browning. “And learn what they’re good at and what they need to work on and give them the right coaching and motivation to reach their full potential.”

The coaches said it’d been a long time coming, and they’re excited to get things started finally.

