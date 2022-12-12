Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was fatally shot Monday at an Army tank brigade’s building complex at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspected gunman, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Army post’s headquarters complex for its 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. One soldier was shot and died despite being treated by emergency responders at the scene, he said.

Larson said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the slain soldier’s family.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene, Larson said, but he declined to name that person or to say if the suspect was a soldier or civilian.

Larson said no other information about the shooting was being released, citing the ongoing criminal investigation by Army authorities.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

