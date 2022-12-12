Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

His final visit at Marble Springs was on Thanksgiving.
The cat resident at Marble Springs
The cat resident at Marble Springs(Marble Springs State Historic Site)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post.

“It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been missing for over two weeks, and after following leads and daily searches, day and night, we fear he has moved on from Marble Springs.”

Dickson said that Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and met with tens of thousands of visitors and schoolchildren throughout the years.

“One of many cats native to Marble Springs, he remained the longest and became a symbol synonymous with the site,” the post stated. “The site feels empty without him.”

During his time at Marble Springs, Cinnamon was described as wild and free, preferring to roam freely despite the many attempts made to make him an indoor cat.

His final visit at Marble Springs was on Thanksgiving, where he was given “extra special attention and treats as he basked in the sunlight.”

Although those at the site will continue to search daily for Cinnamon, Dickson said they were preparing to memorialize the cat, reassuring visitors that he would always be part of Marble Springs and its branding.

“I am regretful to bring you this news and continue the search daily,” Dickson said. “I assure you Cinnamon was beloved and gave magic to Marble Springs.”

It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon. Cinnamon has been missing for over 2 weeks and after following...

Posted by Marble Springs State Historic Site on Sunday, December 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.
The Pines opens in Sevierville

Latest News

FILE
FBI warns of puppy purchase scams as Christmas nears
Temperatures remaining seasonable with more sunshine for Monday
Sunshine returns Monday, rain chances return by mid-week
Zakai Zeigler
No. 7 Vols hold on to defeat No. 13 Maryland, 56-53
Beale St.
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards