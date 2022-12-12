Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post.

“It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been missing for over two weeks, and after following leads and daily searches, day and night, we fear he has moved on from Marble Springs.”

Dickson said that Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and met with tens of thousands of visitors and schoolchildren throughout the years.

“One of many cats native to Marble Springs, he remained the longest and became a symbol synonymous with the site,” the post stated. “The site feels empty without him.”

During his time at Marble Springs, Cinnamon was described as wild and free, preferring to roam freely despite the many attempts made to make him an indoor cat.

His final visit at Marble Springs was on Thanksgiving, where he was given “extra special attention and treats as he basked in the sunlight.”

Although those at the site will continue to search daily for Cinnamon, Dickson said they were preparing to memorialize the cat, reassuring visitors that he would always be part of Marble Springs and its branding.

“I am regretful to bring you this news and continue the search daily,” Dickson said. “I assure you Cinnamon was beloved and gave magic to Marble Springs.”

It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon. Cinnamon has been missing for over 2 weeks and after following... Posted by Marble Springs State Historic Site on Sunday, December 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.