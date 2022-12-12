Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl

The UT receiver cites the need to be fully healthy for 2023 NFL Draft.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.((AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.))
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game.

Tillman released the information this afternoon via social media, thanking Josh Heupel and his coaches for pushing him to be his best the past couple of years.

He thanked Vol nation for their support in his message for their support and said the move was necessary in order for him to be as fully healthy as he could for the 2023 NFL Draft.

