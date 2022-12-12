Enjoy breaks for some sun today, ahead of downpours and a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is the best day to get outside, ahead of the return of clouds and then heavy rain yet again. The rounds of rain from a cold front Wednesday add up to a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the potential for messy roads in the afternoon and evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, temperatures are mild for this time of the year. We start the day around 44, with a seasonable low of 33. Patchy fog is possible, otherwise it’s mostly cloudy.

Looking for some time outside? Today is the best looking and feeling day of the week. We have clouds peeling back to reveal more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures warm to around 55 degrees, which is just above average. We’ll stay mostly clear through the evening hours, and we have a chilly breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight comes with increasing clouds, but we’ll still dip to around 37 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds linger Tuesday, with a mostly cloudy day. We’ll still be around 56 degrees, but the clouds are here ahead of a cold front.

Rain begins to move in Wednesday morning, but we’ll have widespread moderate to heavy rain causing potential problems on the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The rain becomes more scattered by sunrise Thursday morning, then isolated by midday, but this all adds up to a couple of inches expected by the time the rain ends Thursday midday.

Behind the cold front, temperatures turn much colder. Friday through weekend highs are in the 40s, and the we’ll have night back below freezing. Friday and Saturday we have spotty showers as well, and that can change to spotty snow in the higher elevations and flurries in the Valley.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, We’re keeping an eye out for showers to move in with another cold front early next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

