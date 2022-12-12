Experts offer affordable tech gift options as the holiday season approaches

U.S. Cellular also shows off different apps for families to have for their kids during the holidays
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although holiday shopping can get a little expensive at times, experts said there are options for people to still get quality gifts for affordable prices. Representatives from U.S. Cellular said they have Christmas gifts ranging from under $25 to over $100, depending on what someone can spend for a present.

Here are some of the options experts recommend:

Under $25

· JBL Junior Kids Headphones are designed for kids, with custom-designed ear cushions and headband and sound designed to never exceed 85dB, making them safe for even the youngest music fans.

· Pets are family too! The Pelican AirTag Dog Collar Case stylishly holds your dog’s AirTag in place and the Nite Ize Spotlit LED collar light shines brightly around their neck to ensure you always know where your pet is.

Under $100

· You can help protect your loved one’s investment with a rugged Otterbox Defender case or a fashionable case from Rifle Paper Co.

· Ensure all their devices stay charged with the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio that can charge a phone, earbuds and watch all at once.

$130 - $250

· The Mophie Powerstation AC Power Bank is a large capacity portable battery with AC output, USB-A ports and a floodlight and can charge your wireless devices, small appliances and even jumpstart your car.

· You can’t go wrong with the latest speakers or wireless earbuds, and the JBL Flip 6 Waterproof speaker, Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 provide high-quality sound and Bluetooth connectivity.

For families with young children, there are different apps Soriah al-Hussein recommends for the holiday season. Many of them involve Christmas lists and tracking Santa on Christmas Eve.

“The first one I would like to talk about is Santa’s Naughty or Nice List. Parents can actually control whether their kids are naughty or nice list and its a great way to get some extra chores out of your kids,” al-Hussein said.

Other apps also allow children to speak with Santa over FaceTime and tracking Santa with the NORAD Track Santa app.

