Law enforcement responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A heavy law-enforcement presence closed Midway Drive in Oliver Springs Monday morning, according to officials with Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.

While EMA officials did not give a reason for law enforcement being in the area, they did say that Midway Drive was closed between Fowler Street and the Marathon gas station.

WVLT News reached out to the Oliver Springs Police Department, and officials were able to share more details. According to OSPD officials, they responded to a domestic situation that had the potential to get violent around 6:30 a.m.

Chief Deputy Brian Galloway with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that the incident was a shooting. Galloway also confirmed that there was one male in custody and that a woman had died in the home.

WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

