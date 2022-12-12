Law enforcement responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

A heavy law-enforcement presence closed Midway Drive in Oliver Springs Monday morning, according to officials.
Heavy police presence closes Oliver Springs road
Heavy police presence closes Oliver Springs road(Anderson County Emergency Medical Services)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A heavy law-enforcement presence closed Midway Drive in Oliver Springs Monday morning, according to officials with Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.

While EMA officials did not give a reason for law enforcement being in the area, they did say that Midway Drive was closed between Fowler Street and the Marathon gas station.

WVLT News reached out to the Oliver Springs Police Department, and officials were able to share more details. According to OSPD officials, they responded to a domestic situation that had the potential to get violent around 6:30 a.m.

Chief Deputy Brian Galloway with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that the incident was a shooting. Galloway also confirmed that there was one male in custody and that a woman had died in the home.

WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
The Marlowe's home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts offer affordable tech gift options as the holiday season approaches
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a midweek cold front that will make for a messy commute.
Enjoy breaks for some sun today, ahead of downpours and a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Tech Christmas gifts for the family
Experts offer affordable tech gift options as the holiday season approaches
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick