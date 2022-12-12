Hyatt adds AP All-America First Team recognition
Biletnikoff Award winner was also named to the Walter Camp and FWAA teams last week.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Adding to his list of impressive honors for the 2022 season, Jalin Hyatt earned Associated Press All-America First Team acclaim Monday afternoon.
The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner earned his third first-team All-America recognition of the year after being tabbed to the Walter Camp and FWAA teams last week.
Hyatt’s impressive season saw the junior collect the triple crown for receiving in the Southeastern Conference, leading the way in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267), and touchdowns (15). He currently stands just 33 receiving yards away from becoming the first wideout in Tennessee history to compile 1,300 or more yards in a single season.
The success has been spread throughout the season as the speedster racked up over 100 yards receiving in five different games this season, tying for sixth in single-season 100-yard outputs with his teammate Cedric Tillman, who accomplished the feat in 2021, and Tim McGee, who did so in 1985 on the way to consensus All-America recognition.
Associated Press All-America First Team
Offense
QB Caleb Williams, USC
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OG Andrew Vorhees, USC
C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
AP Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
K Christopher Dunn, NC State
Defense
EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
CB Devon Weatherspoon, Illinois
S Kamren Kinchen, Miami
S Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
