Hyatt adds AP All-America First Team recognition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Adding to his list of impressive honors for the 2022 season, Jalin Hyatt earned Associated Press All-America First Team acclaim Monday afternoon.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner earned his third first-team All-America recognition of the year after being tabbed to the Walter Camp and FWAA teams last week.

Hyatt’s impressive season saw the junior collect the triple crown for receiving in the Southeastern Conference, leading the way in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267), and touchdowns (15). He currently stands just 33 receiving yards away from becoming the first wideout in Tennessee history to compile 1,300 or more yards in a single season.

The success has been spread throughout the season as the speedster racked up over 100 yards receiving in five different games this season, tying for sixth in single-season 100-yard outputs with his teammate Cedric Tillman, who accomplished the feat in 2021, and Tim McGee, who did so in 1985 on the way to consensus All-America recognition.

Associated Press All-America First Team

Offense

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OG Andrew Vorhees, USC

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

AP Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

K Christopher Dunn, NC State

Defense

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

CB Devon Weatherspoon, Illinois

S Kamren Kinchen, Miami

S Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

