Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform at Bridgestone Arena

Janet Jackson and Ludacris will perform at Bridgestone Arena next year.(AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Iconic singer and performer Janet Jackson will perform at Bridgestone Arena next year, arena staff announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Jackson, a five-time Grammy winner, will perform May 4, alongside rapper and entertainer Ludacris. The performance is part of Jackson’s “Together Again” concert tour.

“The ‘Together Again’ Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment,” a Live Nation media release said.

Tickets are available for the general public starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Citi card members can get presale tickets starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

For ticket information, click here.

