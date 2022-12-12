Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.

While on the scene, officers reportedly spoke to an 11-year-old girl who was in Clabough’s car at the time. She allegedly told them that Clabough had been taking Xanax before driving.

According to the report, officers found Clabough on foot and searched him, finding Xanax, a straw and baggies of what they think is heroin and an unknown white powder on his person.

Both Clabough and the girl were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Clabough was charged with child abuse, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, leaving the scene and several counts of possession.

