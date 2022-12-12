Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Steven Clabough, 38
Steven Clabough, 38(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.

While on the scene, officers reportedly spoke to an 11-year-old girl who was in Clabough’s car at the time. She allegedly told them that Clabough had been taking Xanax before driving.

According to the report, officers found Clabough on foot and searched him, finding Xanax, a straw and baggies of what they think is heroin and an unknown white powder on his person.

Both Clabough and the girl were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Clabough was charged with child abuse, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, leaving the scene and several counts of possession.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
The Marlowe's home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

Latest News

Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park making changes to parking at busy trailheads
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Heavy police presence closes Oliver Springs road
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts offer affordable tech gift options as the holiday season approaches