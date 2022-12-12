Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested

Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona. He is wanted for an alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent in October.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - A suspect in the assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant Arizona real estate agent was arrested in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked Wednesday under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 8.

$13k reward offered for info on suspect in kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Police say the victim was showing the house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
The Marlowe's home on Gray Eagle lane has hundreds of decorations and thousands of lights in...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a midweek cold front that will make for a messy commute.
Enjoy breaks for some sun today, ahead of downpours and a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Pan Am bomb suspect awaits court as victims' families speak
Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon...
Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital
The couple had been planning their perfect wedding for months, while the bride battled Stage 4...
Cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding